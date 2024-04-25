Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 175 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $104.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,789,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,977. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

