Knuff & Co LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,233 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,480,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.33. 19,355,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,275,838. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

