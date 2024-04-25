Bfsg LLC Acquires 1,020 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.58. 3,056,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,377,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.75. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $303.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

