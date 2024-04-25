Bfsg LLC Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,779,000 after buying an additional 195,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after buying an additional 683,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,653,000 after buying an additional 605,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $60.82. 468,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,394. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

