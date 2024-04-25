Bfsg LLC Makes New $162,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 503.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. 277,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,232. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

