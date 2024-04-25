Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 1,900 Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,050. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $801.07 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.09.

