3,160 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after buying an additional 475,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,429,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after buying an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 151,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,472. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brighthouse Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.