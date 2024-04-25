3,160 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after buying an additional 475,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,429,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after buying an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
BHF stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 151,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,472. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $56.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
