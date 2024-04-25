Aviat Networks (AVNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.85 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,702. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.73. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.