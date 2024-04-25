Bfsg LLC Takes $154,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $75,684,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.14. 675,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

