Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Target Price at C$19.44

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Performance

TSE MAG opened at C$16.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.84. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$18.51. The company has a current ratio of 15.04, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.5547739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.