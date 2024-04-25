Exscientia’s (EXAI) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Exscientia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Exscientia Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAI opened at $4.13 on Monday. Exscientia has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $499.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 737.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exscientia will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the third quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 405,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

