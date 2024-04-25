Brokers Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APA. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on APA from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

APA Stock Down 0.0 %

APA opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. APA has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in APA by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 5.8% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.