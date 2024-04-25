Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.845 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.3 %

CNR stock traded up C$2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$170.48. 264,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,468. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$176.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$165.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$184.50.

View Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.