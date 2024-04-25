Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $179,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 495,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2019 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

