Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after buying an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 69,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.65. 2,183,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,429,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

