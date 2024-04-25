Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 32 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSCI by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in MSCI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in MSCI by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $562.87.

MSCI Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MSCI traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $462.54. 627,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $545.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.56.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 111.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

