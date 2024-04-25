Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 386 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 8,351.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of RTX by 5.1% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of RTX by 15.5% in the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.56. 1,716,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,174,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average is $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $103.89.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s payout ratio is 92.55%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

