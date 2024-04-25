Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 1% Following Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.43. 1,174,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,692,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.19.

Specifically, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,167 shares of company stock worth $26,987,035 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

