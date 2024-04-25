CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yiren Digital and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83

CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $19.22, suggesting a potential upside of 1.14%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.27, meaning that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 42.51% 28.62% 22.10% CleanSpark -38.09% -16.25% -14.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yiren Digital and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $689.53 million 0.65 $292.99 million $3.26 1.54 CleanSpark $216.25 million 17.46 -$136.59 million N/A N/A

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats CleanSpark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

