Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 730,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,615,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 70,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE STZ opened at $261.55 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.81 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.67.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

