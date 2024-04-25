Contrasting Atlas Lithium (ATLX) and The Competition

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Atlas Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Lithium and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atlas Lithium Competitors 234 1084 1460 13 2.45

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 219.90%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than its competitors.

Atlas Lithium has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Lithium and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 -$41.39 million -3.36 Atlas Lithium Competitors $2.35 billion $346.22 million 5.88

Atlas Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium. Atlas Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A -550.97% -146.10% Atlas Lithium Competitors 20.43% -22.50% 3.84%

Summary

Atlas Lithium competitors beat Atlas Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

