Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of EL opened at $147.36 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $253.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.84 and a 200 day moving average of $138.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $518,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after buying an additional 988,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

