Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Up 4,627.3% in April

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 4,627.3% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Evolv Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EVLVW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 58,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,899. Evolv Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
