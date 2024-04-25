Financial Contrast: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ion Beam Applications and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ion Beam Applications alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ion Beam Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A Motus GI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Motus GI has a consensus price target of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 31,983.33%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Ion Beam Applications.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A $0.08 163.98 Motus GI $319,000.00 1.34 -$12.87 million ($28.55) 0.00

This table compares Ion Beam Applications and Motus GI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ion Beam Applications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ion Beam Applications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ion Beam Applications and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A Motus GI -4,033.54% N/A -110.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Ion Beam Applications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Motus GI beats Ion Beam Applications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ion Beam Applications

(Get Free Report)

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems. This segment also offers turnkey solutions for the treatment of cancer through the use of proton beams; and a line of cyclotrons used for the production of positron emission tomography or SPECT radioisotopes, as well as a line of industrial accelerators for sterilization and ionization. The Dosimetry segment provides solutions and services that enhances efficiency and minimizes errors in radiation therapy and medical imaging quality assurance and calibration procedures. The company has strategic research and development partnership with SCK CEN (Belgian nuclear research center) to enable the production of Actinimum-225 (225Ac), a novel radioisotope for the treatment of cancer; and an agreement with University of Pennsylvania for research in ConformalFLASH. It also has a research partnership with Particle Therapy Interuniversity Center Leuven for the development of ConformalFLASH1. Ion Beam Applications SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium.

About Motus GI

(Get Free Report)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.