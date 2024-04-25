Head to Head Comparison: Vericity (VERY) versus The Competition

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vericity to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vericity and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.69 Vericity Competitors $20.59 billion $1.26 billion -22,196.75

Vericity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s peers have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vericity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 6.57% 12.94% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vericity and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 359 2380 2041 73 2.38

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 51.66%. Given Vericity’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vericity peers beat Vericity on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois.

