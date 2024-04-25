Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.68. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

