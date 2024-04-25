Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,937.92 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $24,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,696.75.

On Monday, April 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,190 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,753.60.

On Thursday, April 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $24,775.20.

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $24,787.60.

On Friday, April 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $24,776.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $151,742.10.

Expensify Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Expensify by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXFY

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.