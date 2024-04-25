Insider Selling: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$17,127.08 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$17,127.08.

On Friday, April 12th, J. Alberto Arias sold 95,576 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$58,951.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 16,560 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$10,002.24.

On Tuesday, March 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 21,292 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$12,023.59.

On Wednesday, February 21st, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$60,582.13.

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$167.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.00.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$82.55 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1355372 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.85 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

