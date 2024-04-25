International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 58,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 33,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

International Business Machines Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $16.46 on Thursday, reaching $167.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

