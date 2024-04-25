Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) CEO Anthony Scott Purchases 585,748 Shares

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Scott bought 585,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $995,771.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 638,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intrusion Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 186,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,889. Intrusion Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $2.71. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

