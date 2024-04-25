iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,122.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $149.46. 469,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.49. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

