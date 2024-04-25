JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $2,278,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.39. 1,072,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,118. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.