Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,451. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,538 shares of company stock valued at $763,479 over the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

