Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 3,180 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 133.5% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.28. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.06.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

