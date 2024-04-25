Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 53 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $46,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $533.79 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $539.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $510.78 and its 200 day moving average is $485.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

