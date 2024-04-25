Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Masimo by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.43.

Masimo Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $135.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.82. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.