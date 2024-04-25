Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after purchasing an additional 724,544 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,226,000 after acquiring an additional 342,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317,730 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $10,410,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,374,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,329,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $82.72 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.