Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 813 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

MTDR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.58. 1,270,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.