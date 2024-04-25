National Bankshares Analysts Give Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) a C$29.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$29.00 target price on Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MFI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.50.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MFI stock opened at C$24.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$21.52 and a one year high of C$31.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.9354965 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.44%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

