Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $31.07. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 4,482,310 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.68.

In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,507,000 after purchasing an additional 872,016 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,547 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

