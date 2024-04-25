Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris updated its FY24 guidance to $7.79-$8.24 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.786-8.244 EPS.
Polaris Stock Down 1.5 %
Polaris stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.
Polaris Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
