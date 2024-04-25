Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) recently:

4/22/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Robinhood Markets was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

4/9/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Robinhood Markets is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Robinhood Markets is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Robinhood Markets was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

HOOD opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.69. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,228,817 shares of company stock valued at $33,781,825. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

