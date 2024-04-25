Reviewing Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) & Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repay and Iota Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Repay alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $296.63 million 3.40 -$110.49 million ($1.22) -8.11 Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Iota Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

82.7% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Repay and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -37.25% 7.49% 4.24% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Repay and Iota Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 7 6 0 2.46 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repay presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Summary

Repay beats Iota Communications on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, e-cash, and digital wallet services; virtual credit card processing, enhanced ACH processing, instant funding, clearing and settlement, and communication solutions; and proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, virtual terminal, online client portal, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale services. It serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Iota Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.