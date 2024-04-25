Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $13.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,132,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,545,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

