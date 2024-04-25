Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
RBCN opened at $0.72 on Monday. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.
About Rubicon Technology
