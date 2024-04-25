Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.69. 209,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

