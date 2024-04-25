StockNews.com Upgrades KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

KVH Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

KVHI opened at $4.81 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $94.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.64.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 83.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

