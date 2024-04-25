StockNews.com Upgrades KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.
KVHI opened at $4.81 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $94.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.64.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
