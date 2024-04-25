Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

LRN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

LRN stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,531. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26. Stride has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 4.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth $249,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 25.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $2,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

