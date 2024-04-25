Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Head-To-Head Review

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super League Enterprise and SmartRent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.36 -$30.33 million ($11.68) -0.13 SmartRent $236.84 million 2.04 -$34.59 million ($0.18) -13.17

Super League Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Super League Enterprise and SmartRent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 SmartRent 0 1 3 0 2.75

Super League Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.70%. SmartRent has a consensus price target of $4.18, suggesting a potential upside of 76.16%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than SmartRent.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -120.94% -208.14% -116.68% SmartRent -14.60% -9.97% -6.64%

Summary

SmartRent beats Super League Enterprise on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

