Tartisan Nickel Corp (CNSX:TN) Director D. Mark Appleby Purchases 100,000 Shares

Tartisan Nickel Corp (CNSX:TN – Get Free Report) Director D. Mark Appleby bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

D. Mark Appleby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tartisan Nickel alerts:

On Wednesday, April 17th, D. Mark Appleby bought 47,000 shares of Tartisan Nickel stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110.00.

Tartisan Nickel Price Performance

Tartisan Nickel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tartisan Nickel Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It owns 100% interests in the Kenbridge nickel project located in Ontario, Canada; the Don Pancho polymetallic zinc-lead-silver-manganese project situated in the Province of Huaral, Peru; the Sill Lake silver-lead project located in the Sault Ste.

Receive News & Ratings for Tartisan Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tartisan Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.